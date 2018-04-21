Prior’s Court School wins top accolade at education awards

go

More good news for Ofsted-rated outstanding school

PRIOR’S Court School has been crowned Educational Establishment of the Year at the Education Resources Awards (ERAs). 

The school, which provides education and residential care for young people with profound autism and learning difficulties, was the only special school shortlisted in the category.

It is more good news for the Hermitage-based school, which was rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted in January.

The ERAs is an annual event which celebrates outstanding success of suppliers and teaching professionals from the education sector throughout the UK.

Director of education at Prior’s Court Sue Piper said: “It was such a privilege to be there to receive this award on behalf of everyone at Prior’s Court.

“We pride ourselves on having exceptionally dedicated staff who consistently go above and beyond, which means that the young people we support are happy and able to make extraordinary progress in their learning and life skills.

“This award is a testament to that and we’re delighted to be recognised in such a way.”

Director of the British Educational Suppliers Association and chairman of the judging panel, Patrick Hayes, said: “Winning an ERA is a clear sign to the education sector that you are leading the way, with the awards widely recognised by schools, local authorities and across the industry.”

