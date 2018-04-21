Thatcham mayor-making on hold for Wembley final

A POLITICAL and sporting fixture clash will not see Thatcham Town Council stand on ceremony, instead the ceremonial mayor will be heading to the stands.

Thatcham Town Football Club’s stellar season has taken them to the final of the FA Vase at Wembley Stadium, where they will meet Stockton Town on Sunday, May 20.

Town mayor Ellen Crumly and her husband, town and district councillor Richard Crumly, and deputy mayor Jan Cover have been invited as guests to the game by the club.

There was just one problem though – the town’s mayor-making ceremony falling on the same day as the cup final.

The Crumlys have been cheering the Kingfishers on this season, joining hundreds of supporters who travelled to the quarter-final away match against Melksham Town.

And wanting to cheer on Thatcham at Wembley, Mrs Crumly asked whether the mayor-making ceremony could be moved back a day.

An extraordinary meeting of Thatcham Town Council was called last Monday, where councillors voted to rearrange the ceremonial fixture.

Speaking at the meeting, town council leader Jason Collis (Con, Thatcham North) said: “I’m not the greatest sports fan in the world, but I’m quite proud that our town football club has got there.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Jeff Brooks (Thatcham West) said that the town council would be supporting the club with the mayor’s presence.

Mrs Crumly said: “I’m delighted that the team has got through to the final.

“It’s a great honour to be invited and that’s why we had to change the date.

“I think it’s really exciting for the town.”

Mrs Crumly said that the town council would not incur costs for the final as the contingent have been invited as guests and would be paying for their own transport.

Thatcham Town FC have sold almost 3,000 tickets for the final and manager Danny Robinson believes they can sell more.

The club were promoted on Monday night from the Hellenic League Premier Division to the Evo-Stik Southern League (see back page and match report on page 58).

Mrs Crumly will handing over the mayoral chain of office to her successor on Monday, May 21.