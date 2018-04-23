go

It's a boy!

Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to fifth heir to the throne

Jordan O'Neill

THE Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child, a son.

He will be fifth in line to the throne, after his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The baby was born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, Central London, at 11.01am, weighing 8lb 7oz, after the Duchess went into labour this morning. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.

A Kensington Palace statement has said that both Catherine and the new arrival are “doing well”.

The Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed of the birth and are “delighted” with the news. The baby is the Queen’s sixth great-grandchild.

In 2013, the duchess took Prince George back to the Middletons' family home in Bucklebury within 48 hours of him being born.

  • boris

    23/04/2018 - 22:10

    Nope cos I am a republican and sick to death of this bunch of royal freeloaders oh and also “don’t you know who I am “Pippa who thinks it’s ok to take her dogs into tesco

    Reply

  • boris

    23/04/2018 - 21:09

    I forgot nobody has ever given birth before is this really the top news story

    Reply

    • sayitasitis

      23/04/2018 - 21:09

      I take it you won't be sending them a "congratulations" card then? Lol

      Reply

