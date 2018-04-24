Council-owned temporary housing to be demolished as part of Market Street redevelopment

RESIDENTS housed in temporary council accommodation will have their homes demolished when work on Market Street begins later this year.

Last week, the Newbury Weekly News reported that work to construct a new bus station in the Wharf would begin next month and is scheduled to take six months.

The newspaper also reported that temporary accommodation owned by West Berkshire Council would be demolished in phase one of the project.

The NWN was contacted by a Highfield Avenue resident, who said that her housing officer had not been informed of any developments regarding Market Street.

Furthermore, no notice has been served by contractors at this stage.

The council has since said that work on Market Street is expected to begin in November.

In a letter to Newbury MP Richard Benyon, the resident said: “The irony is that four houses which provide temporary accommodation for the council (meaning that the council is the landlord and not a housing association) are being demolished with no alternative housing being provided/available."

In response, council spokesman Martin Dunscombe said: “The regeneration of Market Street is a flagship project for the town and something which has been widely promoted locally.

“Local residents will have been aware of the plans for some time and, as such, the announcement made this/last week will not have come as a surprise to residents in Highfield Avenue.

“We take our responsibilities to the families we support very seriously.

“The support in place now will continue after the Highfield Avenue properties become unavailable.

“Once residents are given notice, which is expected soon, they will have seven months before they have to leave, with work expected to start on site in November.

“Until then, they will be able to remain in their homes and we will work with them to put alternative arrangements in place.”

Mr Dunscombe added that representatives from West Berkshire Council and Grainger had since contacted the resident to discuss the project, which will see 232 rented flats built, a multi-storey car park and the relocation of the bus station.