Rudimental to wow Newbury Racecourse crowds

CHART-topping and BRIT award-winning dance act Rudimental will play a DJ set at Newbury Racecourse Ladies’ Day in August.

Now established as one of the UK’s biggest bands, with platinum record sales, they will perform on the Party in the Paddock stage on Saturday, August 18.

Piers Agget from Rudimental said: “We can’t wait to perform our set at Newbury Racecourse in August.

“It’s rare that we get to play at an outdoor venue of that size and we’re really excited.”

Newbury Racecourse chief executive Julian Thick said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Rudimental.

“Ladies’ Day is one of the highlights of our summer and, with top-class racing on course, we’re expecting a big crowd to enjoy the show afterwards.”

Rudimental will play the second of Newbury’s Party in the Paddock events, following Craig David at the Weatherbys Super Sprint Day on Saturday, July 21.