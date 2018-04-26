Wildlife trust urges public to have their say on farming

THE Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust (BBOWT) is urging people to “act swiftly to help reverse the decline of nature in England” by responding to Government consultations on planning and farming.

Farmers, planners, local authorities and wildlife experts are being encouraged to create new rules to preserve English wildlife, which has suffered huge declines over the last 70 years due to intensive farming and the urbanisation of rural areas.

In the consultation on national planning policy framework – which ends Thursday, May 10 – BBOWT wants to see rules that protect wildlife and recognise local wildlife sites, integrate wildlife habitats into new developments and commit to an improvement for wild species and habitats from all developments.

The consultation on the future for food, farming and the environment closes on Tuesday, May 8.

BBOWT wants people to have their say on agricultural policy to ensure farmers are rewarded by the tax payer for work that benefits society as a whole.

To take part in the national planning policy framework consultation, complete the online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/NPPFconsultation or send an email to planningpolicyconsultation@communities.gsi.gov.uk

To take part in the national farming policy consultation, complete the online survey at https://consult.defra.gov.uk/farming/future-of-farming/ or send an email to agricultureconsultation@defra.gsi.gov.uk