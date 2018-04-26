go

Thatcham woman invited to royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

A THATCHAM woman has a date with royalty after being invited to next month’s royal wedding.

The founder of the Thames Valley Kings wheelchair basketball club, Jacqueline Scoins-Cass, will be heading to Windsor Castle when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot on Saturday, May 19. 

Mrs Scoins-Cass is one of five people in the county to be invited by the Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire.   

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News, Mrs Scoins-Cass said: “I just can’t believe I have been invited. 

“To be part of the celebrations is going to be amazing.

“We were sat watching with thousands of other people when William and Kate got married and that was exciting. 

“To be within the gates will be really special.”

Mrs Scoins-Cass has been keeping the invite under wraps for weeks and said that she had to keep quiet when people were discussing the official guest list. 

The royal wedding will be Mrs Scoins-Cass’ third outing with royalty, having been awarded an MBE in 2011 and attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace last year. 

She founded the Thames Valley Kings in 2004 as a Guiding project and it is going from strength-to-strength 14 years later. 

“I never set out intending to receive an MBE and going to a garden party, or getting invited to a royal wedding,” she said. 

“That was not at the forefront of my mind.

“It’s because I enjoy what I do with wheelchair basketball.”

Fortunately for Mrs Scoins-Cass, the wedding and club matchday won’t clash, as the Kings’ 4th Division team will be playing the day after. 

It does mean that her husband Peter Scoins will be taking Saturday’s training session and Mrs Scoins-Cass will be heading to the wedding with her father.    

Speaking on the hype surrounding the wedding, she said: “At the end of the day they are two people who love each other.

“The only difference is they are doing it in front of the world’s media.” 

“It’s nice that they have been able to do what they want to do and invite charity people and not heads of state.

“The lord lieutenant has not even been invited because he is the Queen’s representative and she will be there, so he’s not needed.”

For more on the Thames Valley Kings, visit http://www.berkshirewheel-chairbasketball.co.uk/   

