Loss of two more shops from Newbury town centre

Homeware store blames lack of business

Fiona Tomas

Reporter:

Fiona Tomas

THE Izzy homeware store in the Kennet Shopping centre will be closing its doors next month.

The shop, which describes itself as having ‘everything for the perfect home’, opened in December and has been trading for four months following its relocation from Finchley, North West London.

The store’s owner, Vimal Kapoor, cited lack of business as the reason to shut up shop and said he was planning to move the operation back to Finchley.

The shop will officially close on Tuesday, May 15.

Until then, shoppers can take advantage of a clearance sale, with all store items half-price.

The closure of the store comes as independent sports retailer Wilds Sports also ceased trading recently.

It is not yet known why the family-run business on Bartholomew Street, which first opened in Newbury in 2002, before moving to a new premises in the street five years later, has closed.

Its Winchester store will remain open.

