Royal baby number three now has a name

THE Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have revealed the name of their third child and second son.

The fifth heir to the throne has been named Louis Arthur Charles, beating the bookmakers’ favourites, which included Albert, Alexander and Arthur.

Baby Louis is unlikely to be king, but has joined the queue behind his grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William, brother Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte.

The new prince was born on Monday at 11.01am, weighing 8lbs 7oz.

Kensington Palace has revealed that the baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

Parents William and Catherine brought both their son George and daughter Charlotte to the Middleton family home in Bucklebury soon after each of them were born, so locals can expect the arrival of Louis soon.