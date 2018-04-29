go

Labrador pair desperate to be rehomed together

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

TEN-year-old brothers Sonko and Murty are the best of friends – they go everywhere together and love to be in each other’s company. The Labrador double-act are desperate to be rehomed together. 

Dogs Trust Newbury Rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “This inseparable duo are rarely seen without each other.

“They are great fun, but very easy-going, so are looking for a relaxed home, just like them. Sonko is the more active out of the two and enjoys a longer walk and playing with his ball, but equally loves to be next to you, enjoying a cuddle. Murty is the more chilled-out of the pair and is happy to snooze the day away after a short walk and lots of fuss.

“They are both very gentle and sweet-natured and would happily fit into any home where they could be left for a few hours once they have found their feet.

“They could live with sensible children aged 11 or over and, once they have settled into the home, they could be left for a few hours at a time. A perfect addition to the right home.”

If you are interested in offering this dynamic duo a forever home, then please contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

