Latest plans for Sandleford to go display this week

RESIDENTS can discuss the latest plans for up to 1,500 homes at Sandleford Park next week.

As reported in last week’s Newbury Weekly News, developers Bloor Homes and Donnington New Homes have resubmitted plans for the south Newbury site.

Bloor has applied to build up to 1,000 homes and Donnington New Homes has applied to build up to 500 homes on land under their control.

The proposals also include two new schools, access from Monks Lane and Warren Road, sports pitches, a community centre, a new home for local charity Swings and Smiles and a country park.

Newbury Town Council is hosting a public presentation of the latest proposals at Newbury Rugby Club, at 7.30pm, on Thursday, May 3.

Agents for Bloor Homes and Donnington New Homes will present their proposals, to be followed by a question and answer session, hosted by chairman of the town council’s planning and highways committee Anthony Pick (Con, St John’s)

Mr Pick said: “I would like to thank the developers for agreeing to come to this public presentation, which will give members of the public an opportunity to discuss the proposals with them.”

The town council’s planning and highways committee will then form their response to the latest

applications at a meeting Monday, May 14.

West Berkshire Council refused two separate applications from the developers last year, citing a lack of detail over mitigation for the sprawling site.