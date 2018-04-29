go

Sheila's all heart on her 80th birthday

Newbury resident raises money for charity at birthday buffet

A WOMAN from Newbury celebrated her 80th birthday by raising more than £400 for the British Heart Foundation.

Sheila Page, who turned 80 on Saturday, April 14, decided she didn’t need any presents for reaching the milestone.

Instead, she raised money for the charity in honour of her late husband, who died three years ago.

She marked the event with an evening party at Shaw Social Club, where she was joined by around 150 guests.  

Partygoers danced to Mrs Page’s favourite type of music – 60s and 70s-themed disco – and enjoyed a buffet prepared by her six children.

In total, the event raised £460.

Mrs Page would like to thank all those who attended, for their generous donations, cards and flowers. 

She said: “It was a brilliant evening.

“I did not like to ask for money.

“There was a charity box there for people to give if they wanted to.

“I don’t know who put in what, but all the money helps.”

Mrs Page also thanked her family for helping to organise the event.

She said: “They worked really hard and I had a lovely evening.”

Mrs Page presented two cheques to the British Heart Foundation branch at Market Place last Monday.

