A new look for Newburytoday

NEWBURYTODAY is having a facelift.

Over the past few months we have been working hard behind the scenes to create a website that offers our readers the best local news, sport, entertainment and business reports in an engaging and now mobile-friendly way.

The new site will be launched tomorrow (Wednesday, May 2), and we would like to apologise in advance for the few hours without updates that will occur as we bring our new project to life.

Please bear with us on the day – we promise it will be worth it.

We have listened to feedback from our readers as we have shaped the new site and it now includes a dedicated jobs area, as well as a new and improved leisure section.

This section will now be called Out & About and will be more closely linked to our new quarterly glossy magazine.

It will also include articles on a wider variety of subjects, from theatre and travel to gaming and gardening.

Nothing will be lost from the current website, so the favourites, such as What’s On and Nostalgia, will be still be there for everyone to enjoy and reminisce over.

The new website will also offer a better showcase for the hundreds of pictures taken every week by our award-winning and recently shortlisted (once again) photographer Phil Cannings.

As always, we are very keen to hear your feedback, so please let us know what you think.

You can also keep up-to-date with all the local news, sport, entertainment and business on our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts.