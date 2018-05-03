Local family win big at the BAFTA's

AN acting family originally from Aldermaston are celebrating after their hit show had a successful night at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards.

Siblings Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper won the Breakthrough Talent award for their writing on This Country, the BBC comedy they also star in.

The mockumentary series depicts life in the countryside, with a camera crew following cousins Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe – played by Daisy and Charlie.

The pair wrote This Country from their experiences of growing up in Cirencester, but the family previously lived in Aldermaston, where Daisy was born.

Their grandfather was the highly-respected Bucklebury GP Bob Cooper and their father Paul Cooper, who plays Kerry’s wayward dad in the programme, attended St Barts and later South Berks College and worked for a time at Quantel in Newbury.

Paul married childhood sweetheart Gill in 1983 and Daisy was born in 1986.

Four weeks later, the family moved to Cirencester.

Paul’s brother Trevor, who plays the village grump Len in This Country, also lived in Aldermaston, but now lives in Acton, West London.

When asked what’s next for the Coopers, Paul said: “The BBC have announced a special and a third series of This Country so all the focus is on that.

“The BAFTA has given Daisy and Charlie the confidence to move forward and think about other potential projects.”

When not acting, Paul works for the charity Hoarding Disorders UK, which is based in Thatcham.