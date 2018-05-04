Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council election results

CONSERVATIVES have maintained their control of Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council in yesterday's election.

In total there were 20 seats out of 60 up for grabs. Nine of the 20 were won by Labour, eight by the Conservatives, two by the Liberal Democrats and one Independent.

The overall make-up of the council is now Conservative 33 seats, Labour 21 seats, Liberal Democrats five seats and one Independent.

Burghclere, Highclere and St Mary Bourne Ward saw Graham Falconer (Cons) in a landslide win with 1,123 votes, enabling him to maintain his seat.

The Liberal Democrat candidate Pauleen Malone had 253 votes and Labour came third with 165 for John Rodway.

There was a 32.87 per cent voter turnout in this ward.

The vote was closer for the East Woodhay ward, with the Conservative candidate Clive Sanders also retaining his seat, receiving 595 votes. Liberal Democrat candidate Monty Abram had 152 votes and the Labour Party candidate, Christopher Whitehead, got 80 votes.

The voter turnout for East Woodhay was 35.69 per cent.

The seats for Baughurst and Tadley North, Kingsclere, Pamber and Silchester, Tadley Central and Tadley South were uncontested.