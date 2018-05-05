Greenham Control Tower receives lottery backing

GREENHAM Control Tower has received a financial boost from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) to support its opening this summer.

The £89,000 will be used to train volunteers and plan and launch new exhibitions, including interpretations of the history of Greenham Common.

The Grade II-listed Cold War relic was officially handed over last month from Greenham Parish Council to Greenham Control Tower Ltd, which is finishing the buildings restoration ahead of its opening later this year.

Greenham Control Tower spokesman and member of the board of directors Jonathan Sayers said: “Greenham Control Tower Ltd is delighted to be able to open this historic building to the public as a visitor attraction and community facility.

“A special programme of exciting regular events will be an important feature of the tower, as well as offering a series of great opportunities for volunteers to share in these and the phases of development to come.”

Greenham Control Tower Ltd is a not-for-profit organisation set up to manage the control tower, which aims to become a charity later this year, leases the site from Greenham Parish Council.

A café will open as a visitor attraction and initial facilities will include access to the dome, a volunteer-led eatery and toilets which will open this summer.

The museum will launch with a series of ticketed live interpretation events from September 8 to 16, funded by Greenham Trust and running across the two national 2018 Heritage Open Weekends.

The Greenham Cold War Experience will incorporate professionally-performed Cold War scenes at the control tower, decontamination suite and a ‘peace camp’ site, all linked with a military history walk across the common.

Tickets are available at the Corn Exchange box office and via https://cornexchangenew.com/event/military-history-walk

Head of HLF South East Michelle Roffe said: “With the help of National Lottery players, we are pleased to give people the opportunity to learn and explore the unique heritage of Greenham Control Tower as it opens to the public for the first time.”