Tri and succeed

TWO nine-year-old Burghclere Primary School pupils took on a mini-triathalon to raise money for Daisy’s Dream.

Annabelle Wilson, from Wash Water, and Lottie Morgan, from Burghclere, started their triathalon challenge on Sunday, April 22, with a five kilometre cycle ride at Greenham Common, followed by a three kilometre run to Nuffield sports centre, where they completed the challenge with a 200 metre swim.

Annabelle said: “My daddy, Paul Wilson, sadly died on May 12, 2017, at the age of 41.

“This year has been really difficult for me and my family.

“Daisy’s Dream has massively helped me and my sisters by coming to our school regularly to support us and by giving us a boost of confidence.

“They are always there for us and give us someone comforting to talk to.”

Annabelle’s mother, Sarah Wilson, said: “It was a fantastic day and the girls did so amazingly well.

“Paul loved all sports and I know he would have been so proud of them both.”

Lottie said: “We really enjoyed doing our tri challenge. We were so excited by all the support.

“We can’t believe how much money we raised.

“We hoped to raise £200 when we first set up our Justgiving page.

“Daisy’s Dream have massively helped Annabelle and her family this year, so it’s great.

“Thank you to everyone who has sponsored us.”

The two best friends have raised an incredible £3,305 for Daisy’s Dream, a charity which responds to the needs of children and families affected by life-threatening illness or bereavement.

To sponsor them, please go to www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/ Lucy-Morgan19