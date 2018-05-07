First annual charity ride out in memory of young Thatcham biker

A CHARITY ride will be held in memory of a young Thatcham man next month.

Ashley Herring was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle in Foxs Lane, Penwood, in May 2017.

An inquest into the 21-year-old’s death last year heard that the “life and soul of any event” had been blinded by sunlight and died from a chest injury sustained in the crash.

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News after the inquest, Mr Herring’s father Martin said that his son’s death had left a hole in the lives of everyone who knew him.

He said: “He was a tremendous son, brother and friend.

“He touched the hearts of everybody who came in contact with him.

“We are going to miss him every day.”

Mr Herring, who was accompanied by his wife Jayne, daughter Gemma and his son’s friend Carl Luckins at the inquest, said that more than 200 people had attended his son’s funeral.

“I didn’t realise he had so many friends,” he said. “He was a very much-loved guy.”

The family said that the first Ashley Herring memorial ride out will be held on Saturday, June 2.

The event will raise funds for the air ambulance and Help for Heroes, as Mr Herring had dreamed of joining the Parachute Regiment after finishing his apprenticeship at Volvo Truck and Bus in Basingstoke.

More than 70 people have committed so far and organisers are expecting around 200 to join in.

The ride will start at Newbury Retail Park at 7pm, taking in a 30-mile route out to Hungerford and then to Penwood, finishing back at the retail park.

All vehicles are welcome and people wanting to attend can visit the The Ashley Herring Annual Ride out Facebook page or email AnnualRideOut@gmail.com

In a statement released after Mr Herring’s death, his family said: “Ashley was the life and soul of any event. He always had something funny to say. The one to make everyone laugh.

“He died doing what he loved. Pushing the limits.

“Always in our hearts, never forgotten. Love always Mum, Dad, Gemma and all that loved him. Xxx”

The inquest heard that, as Mr Herring negotiated the bend, the sun would have been directly ahead of him and the bike’s rear brake had been applied.

The coroner quoted the investigating officer’s report: “I can’t rule out that the cause was a distraction or short period of inattention, but the position of the sun is a significant factor.

“It would have impacted on his ability to see the road ahead and judge the bend.”