Patches hops off with the Parkway vote

CHILDREN took to the streets of Newbury over the school holidays for the return of the town’s annual Easter Hunt.

Eleven giant bunnies were hidden in shops and businesses for children to find.

The bunnies, provided by Rainbows of Newbury, had been decorated by school pupils as part of their art lessons.

Members of the public were asked to vote for their favourite following displays at the Artisan Market and in Parkway.

The hotly-contested competition was won by Cold Ash St Mark’s Primary School with its beautiful bunny called Patches.

The school won £100, which it will use to buy materials for its decopatch club.

Madison Peters and Jessica Bell were crowned winners of the overall hunt and 10 lucky runners-up received three-day family passes for Nuffield Health Newbury.

Newbury BID event manager Laura Adamson said: “It’s been such fun organising the Easter Hunt this year as we have been able to engage with the local schools again.

“The bunnies are fantastic, so a big thank you to all of the children and staff at the schools that took part.”