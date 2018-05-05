Trapped driver freed from car in M4 incident

A MAN had to be rescued by firefighters from his car on Friday evening after a multi-vehicle collision on the M4.

Two cars and a small van were involved in the incident, which took place on the M4 eastbound near junction 13 at about 9.30pm.

Firefighters spent an hour trying to free the trapped man, which they managed to do after removing the roof from his the car.

The man – believed to be in his 30s – was transported to hospital via ambulance.

Two Newbury fire and rescue units spent a couple of hours attending to the incident.

They were assisted by one fire unit from Hungerford.

The incident happened about 300m to 400m from the entrance onto the M4 from the J13 roundabout, near Hermitage.

The cause of the collision remains unknown, although it is believed to have happened near to where temporary speed traffic control restrictions of 50mph begin.