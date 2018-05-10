Mayor pops in to open Ping Pong Parlour

NEWBURY mayor David Fenn attended the official opening of a new Ping Pong Parlour in an empty unit at Newbury’s Kennet Shopping centre at the weekend.

The unit has been transformed into a place where people can play the game for free.

Ping Pong Parlours are pop-up spaces filled with table tennis tables.

The aim is to provide a fun, accessible venue for people to play the game.

At the official opening on Saturday, there were exhibition games with top local players and prizes for children.

The Ping Pong Parlour opened on May 1 and is expected to be there until June.