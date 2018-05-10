Swimathon boost for charity coffers

Thousands of people across the country took the plunge for charity recently in a weekend of Swimathon events.

Locally events were held in Hungerford, Thatcham and Tadley on the 28 and 29 April. Here we round up just how well some of the area's young swimmers did in their bid to raise vital funds for charity.

Lucy Bosley, aged 10, took part in the Swimathon with her friends Milla Brereton, aged 10, and Izzy Langley, aged 12. All swam in the 2.5km individual challenge – Lucy finished in 51 minutes, Izzy in 52 minutes and Milla in 1 hour 12 minutes.

They all live in Newbury, have raised just under £1,000 and took part in the Swimathon at Hungerford Leisure Centre.

Kirsten Fraser (below), aged 11, from Thatcham, swam 5km in a staggering 1 hour 20 minutes at Kennet Leisure Centre on Saturday. She has raised more than £400.

Lena McGowan, aged 11, and Daisy Ellis (both pictured below), aged 11, swam the 5km team challenge as team Swim Serpents. They have raised £300 so far and also took part at Kennet Leisure Centre on Saturday.

Hope Sparks, aged nine, swam in the 1.5km event at Tadley Swimming Pool on Saturday, in a time of 1 hour 8 minutes.

All are members of Newbury District Swimming Club and all money raised will go to Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.