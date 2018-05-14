Community cleans up Thatcham's streets

THATCHAM is looking a bit tidier thanks to a group of residents picking up litter in the town.

The team of 20 volunteers met at the Thatcham Town Council offices in Brownsfield Road to collect their litter-picking tools, which were supplied by the town council.

The volunteers then dispersed around the town and returned with 15 bags of rubbish and recycling between them.

The idea for the litter-pick came from resident Kate Dempsie, who noticed the amount of rubbish in the town while out looking for ‘Thatcham Rocks’ with her children.

She said: “Having been out with my children looking for rocks we noticed how much litter there was.

“My daughters were really keen to do something about it, so I decided to organise a litter pick.

“It was great to do something for the community and I was really pleased by the number of people who came to help us.”

Town councillor Dan Carter (Con, Thatcham South and Crookham), who took part in the litter-pick, said: “It’s fantastic to see a community spirit around these types of events.

“Everyone has a part to play in keeping Thatcham clean and tidy.

“Education is of course important in preventing littering, but it is good to see these sorts of things taking place, bringing the community together to achieve a common goal.”

Organisers hope to hold more event in the future and residents are being asked to keep an eye out and join in.