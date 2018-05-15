Behind the scenes at the tiny laboratory with a global reach

Tucked away down an unassuming corridor in a listed Newbury primary school is a maze of rooms that are at the cutting edge of technology.

Arlington Laboratories and the Hearing Aid Repair Shop (HARS) are an intrinsic part of the make up of Mary Hare School and the work they do has benefits that stretch across the globe.

During this year's Deaf Awareness Week, which runs from May 14-20, Newburytoday was given exclusive access to the laboratory and the HARS suite.

For the full story and a video tour of this amazing site, keep an eye on newburytoday over the coming days.