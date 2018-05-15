Green light given for expansion of Thatcham company

THE green light has been given for the expansion of a Thatcham company.

Xtrac has been granted permission to extend its Gables Way facility, which comes off the back of a multi-million pound buyout.

The company designs and manufactures high-performance transmissions for the motorsport and automotive industry and supplies most of the world’s top motorsport teams, from MotoGP to Formula 1.

This success has led Xtrac to submit plans to add 2,400 sq m to the south of its existing 8,200 sq m facility.

The new building will contain manufacturing space with a new materials preparation area and ancillary spaces.

Approving the plans, West Berkshire Council said that the scheme would provide economic benefits through the expansion of an existing successful business and provide additional jobs within the local economy,

Furthermore, the council considered the overall design and appearance to be acceptable.

The council noted that the proposed extension “fails to meet the BREEAM target and the carbon dioxide reductions set out within the Core Strategy, however, the proposal will have significant wider economic benefits, by allowing growth and innovation by a successful local business”.

It noted that improvements and innovations proposed to the manufacturing process and heating and lighting within the existing building would lead to environmental improvements.

Xtrac will also reconfigure and extend its car parking area to provide additional spaces for additional employees.

Managing director Adrian Moore told the Newbury Weekly News that “the mothership is here in Thatcham” and that the company wanted to help put the UK at the forefront of automotive technology for hybrid hyper cars and electric vehicles.

He said: “With this investment we are planning to grow the business.

“We have been growing in the last few years anyway, but this additional support will keep that growth building.

“Most importantly we invest in our people… we will continue to invest in our people and machinery.”

Xtrac was subject to a buyout by funds managed by Inflexion Private Equity last October.

Inflexion, which invests equity of £10m to £150m, said it was backing Xtrac’s well-established management team, who will remain with the business.