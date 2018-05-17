FLASHBACK: The day Beyoncé visited Newbury's Mothercare

Open garden in Burghclere next month
Thu, 17 May 2018
Beyoncé in Morthercare at Newbury Retail Park
Mothercare has confirmed today it is closing 50 stores as part of a rescue plan, putting 800 jobs at risk.
The baby products retailer wants to reduce to just 78 outlets in the UK by 2020.
It has not yet been confirmed which branches will close, but click here for a flashback to 2013 when global pop superstar Beyoncé popped into Mothercare at Newbury Retail Park.
