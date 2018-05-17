Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

FLASHBACK: The day Beyoncé visited Newbury's Mothercare

Fans stunned as global superstar pops into retail park

Andy Murrill

Reporter:

Andy Murrill

Contact:

07964 444791

FLASHBACK: The day Beyonce visited Newbury's Mothercare

Beyoncé in Morthercare at Newbury Retail Park

Mothercare has confirmed today it is closing 50 stores as part of a rescue plan, putting 800 jobs at risk.

The baby products retailer wants to reduce to just 78 outlets in the UK by 2020.

It has not yet been confirmed which branches will close, but click here for a flashback to 2013 when global pop superstar Beyoncé popped into Mothercare at Newbury Retail Park.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Travellers set up camp on Stroud Green again

Travellers set up camp again

Man sustains 'potentially serious' injuries in Cold Ash collision

"Stupid and dangerous"

Council reject calls to scrap £50 green bin charge

Council rejects calls to scrap £50 green bin charge

Thatcham mum fined for failing to ensure children attend school

Thatcham mum fined for failing to ensure children attend school

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33