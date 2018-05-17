Thatcham market to take on royal wedding theme today (Friday)

LOVE will be in the air as Thatcham’s Friday market celebrates the royal wedding and a national campaign in the coming weeks.

Two of Thatcham’s markets fall within the nationally-celebrated Love Your Local Market fortnight today (Friday) and next Friday, the first also coinciding with the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tomorrow (Saturday).

The Broadway Green will be decked out with union flag bunting and stalls and stallholders will be decked out in their finest red, white and blue.

Children visiting the market will receive a free flag and colouring sheet of the royal couple, courtesy of the Armadillo Art Experience.

Stallholders will join in the celebrations, with Creative Cakes by S&S baking a homage to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake.

You can buy a raffle ticket for £1 and the lucky winner will receive the cake, worth more than £100, when the ticket is drawn at the end of the day.

Thatcham Town Council will be welcoming Prior’s Court Young Adult Provision tomorrow and then, on May 25, Priors Court School will be selling its mini-enterprise creations.

All products are handmade and go towards supporting the Hermitage-based school for autistic pupils.

The school will be joined by the Thatcham Dementia Friendly Forum and Slimming World on the day.

Love Your Local Market, led by the National Association of British Market Authorities, started in 2012 following fears about the sustainability of high streets.

Call Thatcham Town Council on (01635) 863592, email enquiries@thatchamtowncouncil.gov.uk or like ThatchamTC on Facebook for more information.