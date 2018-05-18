Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Good luck Phil

The winners will be announced this lunchtime

NWN photographer Phil Cannings

NWN photographer Phil Cannings

Wishing our unsung hero, photographer Phil Cannings, all the best today at the Society of Editors Regional Press Awards.

He has been shortlisted, once again, in the best weekly newspaper photographer category.

Phil and NWN editor Andy Murrill are in London this lunchtime for the awards ceremony.

We are all keeping our fingers crossed for you in the office today Phil.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Travellers set up camp on Stroud Green again

Travellers set up camp again

Man sustains 'potentially serious' injuries in Cold Ash collision

"Stupid and dangerous"

Council reject calls to scrap £50 green bin charge

Council rejects calls to scrap £50 green bin charge

Thatcham mum fined for failing to ensure children attend school

Thatcham mum fined for failing to ensure children attend school

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33