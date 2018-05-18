Good luck Phil

Celebrating 60 years of royal winners at Newbury
Fri, 18 May 2018
NWN photographer Phil Cannings
Wishing our unsung hero, photographer Phil Cannings, all the best today at the Society of Editors Regional Press Awards.
He has been shortlisted, once again, in the best weekly newspaper photographer category.
Phil and NWN editor Andy Murrill are in London this lunchtime for the awards ceremony.
We are all keeping our fingers crossed for you in the office today Phil.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News