See where local estate owners ended up on the Sunday Times Rich List

A NUMBER of local multi-millionaires feature on the Sunday Times Rich List 2018, which was published at the weekend.

The annual list ranks the top 1,000 wealthiest people in the UK.

At number 185 on the list is world-renowned composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, who has made £740m through the entertainment industry.

Lord Lloyd-Webber, 70, owns the Sydmonton Court estate and six London theatres.

His Really Useful Group Investments, which manages the rights to his work, made £5.9m profit in 2015-6.

Lord Lloyd-Webber has invested his millions in fine wine, art and properties around the world.

Further down the list, in 422nd place, is Lord Iliffe, 73, and his family who have amassed a fortune of £297m through media and property.

The list shows that the Iliffes have increased their wealth in the last year by £27m.

Lord Iliffe inherited the title and the 9,000-acre Yattendon Estate from his uncle in 1996.

The estate is one of the UK’s largest producers of Christmas trees.

In 513th position is Belgian hedge fund manager, financier, and co-founder of GLG Partners, Pierre Lagrange, who has a £237m fortune.

Mr Lagrange, who has a country estate in West Berkshire, also owns Savile Row tailors H Huntsman & Sons.

An avid collector of art, Mr Lagrange sits on the boards at The Serpentine Gallery, Tate, The Met and V&A Museum.

In 822nd place on the list are the Benyon family, who are estimated to be worth £130m.

Newbury MP Richard Benyon, 57, is the chairman of the Englefield Estate.

The estate owns 20,000 acres of land across Hampshire, Berkshire and Scotland.

The Benyon Estate also owns more than 300 properties in London.