Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Newbury man went shoplifting in Hungerford

19-year-old admits stealing spirits

Newbury man went shoplifting in Hungerford

A NEWBURY man has been convicted of shoplifting after travelling to Hungerford.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 20, was 19-year-old Keiran James Clark of Craven Dene, London Road, Newbury.

He admitted stealing spirits worth £64 from the Tesco store in Hungerford High Street on March 29.

Mr Clark also admitted failing to surrender to bail on Thursday, April 19.

Magistrates fined him a total of £50 for both offences and ordered him to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.

However, Mr Clark was not ordered to pay compensation on account of his having spent a night in custody.

This was because he had failed to surrender to bail and a warrant had to be issued for his arrest.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Update - 12.35pm: A4 reopens after police investigation

A4 closed due to police investigation

Man sustains 'potentially serious' injuries in Cold Ash collision

"Stupid and dangerous"

Man sustains life-threatening injuries after early morning A4 collision

Man sustains life-threatening injuries in A4 collision

Witnesses to serious Cold Ash collision being sought

Witnesses to serious Cold Ash collision being sought

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33