Newbury man went shoplifting in Hungerford

A NEWBURY man has been convicted of shoplifting after travelling to Hungerford.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 20, was 19-year-old Keiran James Clark of Craven Dene, London Road, Newbury.

He admitted stealing spirits worth £64 from the Tesco store in Hungerford High Street on March 29.

Mr Clark also admitted failing to surrender to bail on Thursday, April 19.

Magistrates fined him a total of £50 for both offences and ordered him to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.

However, Mr Clark was not ordered to pay compensation on account of his having spent a night in custody.

This was because he had failed to surrender to bail and a warrant had to be issued for his arrest.