Super hooper Thatcham Guides' gift

GIRL Guides from Thatcham have quite literally jumped through hoops to boost funding for West Berkshire Community Hospital.

The girls, from 2nd Thatcham Guides, presented The Rosemary Appeal trustee Dr Robert Tayton with a cheque for £925 recently.

They raised the money by taking part in a hula-hooping evening.

Inviting parents and friends to join in with them, they also created hoop-themed stalls and a sponsored hula-hoop, which they kept going all evening.

The event was inspired by The Dodo Challenge, set up in memory of Guider Anne Eldred, who lost her battle with cancer in 2016.

Mrs Eldred, who was affectionately known as ‘Dodo’, dedicated 20 years of her life to her local guiding group, 1st Kennet Vale Rainbows. Local Guiders subsequently established an award in her memory last year.

Inspired by Dodo, the 2nd Thatcham Guides took on the challenge, which comprised activities and items that Mrs Eldred enjoyed – including World Guiding, teddy bears, photography, volunteering and fundraising.

The Guides spent the last term tackling the challenges and preparing for their fundraising effort.

Guide Guider Esther Lewis said: “All those involved have thoroughly enjoyed the challenges and have had great fun taking part in them.

“We are immensely proud of all the girls for the effort that they put in for such a worthy cause.”

The Rosemary Appeal was set up to help fund a £4.5m extension to West Berkshire Community Hospital.

State-of-the-art cancer care and renal dialysis units are being constructed on site, saving West Berkshire patients from having to travel to Reading.

The Guides’ donation was made through The Good Exchange, which has boosted the donation to £2,775.

The cheque was handed over to Dr Tayton by Guide Jessica Wiltshire, who collected the most sponsor money.

The Greenham Trust Wing is due to open this summer.

