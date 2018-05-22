Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Calcot drug dealer jailed

Significant amount of crack cocaine and thousands of pounds in cash was recovered from his home

Calcot drug dealer jailed

Craig Ferrier has been jailed for drug offences

A drugs dealer from Calcot has been jailed for more than three years after crack cocaine and thousands of pounds in cash was found at his home.

Craig Ferrier, of Gatcombe Close, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs after police officers raided his home in March.

Officers found a ‘significant amount’ of cocaine and crack cocaine, as well as more than £3,000 cash, mobile phones and other drugs paraphernalia.

The 40-year-old was jailed for three years and four months at Reading Crown Court last Wednesday.

PC Shannon Walker, from the investigation team at Newbury police station, said: “Thames Valley Police is dedicated to reducing the harm caused by drug supply and drug-related activity.

“Through our campaign Stronghold, we look to tackle all aspects of serious organised crime and protect those vulnerable of exploitation.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Update - 12.35pm: A4 reopens after police investigation

A4 closed due to police investigation

Man sustains life-threatening injuries after early morning A4 collision

Man sustains life-threatening injuries in A4 collision

Thatcham garages destroyed by lightning

Thatcham garages destroyed by lightning

What now for Newbury's Kennet Shopping centre?

What now for Newbury's Kennet Shopping centre?

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33