Calcot drug dealer jailed

A drugs dealer from Calcot has been jailed for more than three years after crack cocaine and thousands of pounds in cash was found at his home.

Craig Ferrier, of Gatcombe Close, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs after police officers raided his home in March.

Officers found a ‘significant amount’ of cocaine and crack cocaine, as well as more than £3,000 cash, mobile phones and other drugs paraphernalia.

The 40-year-old was jailed for three years and four months at Reading Crown Court last Wednesday.

PC Shannon Walker, from the investigation team at Newbury police station, said: “Thames Valley Police is dedicated to reducing the harm caused by drug supply and drug-related activity.

“Through our campaign Stronghold, we look to tackle all aspects of serious organised crime and protect those vulnerable of exploitation.”