Englefield gets ready for Berkshire Country Fayre

THE Englefield Estate will welcome the return of the Berkshire Country Fayre on Sunday.

The event has something for all ages to enjoy, with activities ranging from vintage machinery and a dog show to ferret racing.

It will also feature a steel band and funfair and several craft stalls, including those selling jewellery, cards, clothes and homemade keepsakes. There will be archery and a birds of prey exhibition.

A variety of eating options will be available on the day through several food marquees.

There will also be a hog roast and a licensed bar.

The fair helps to raise money for the Berkshire Federation of Young Farmers Clubs, which welcomes young people aged between 10 and 26 years

It will run from 9am to 5pm.

Entry for adults is £7.50, while child and concession tickets cost £4. Under-fives go free and dogs on leads are welcome.