81-year-old Thatcham Town FC fan - 'It made my day when that goal went in'

AN 81-year-old Thatcham Town FC fan said he felt on top of the world when the team he has loyally followed for four decades lifted the FA Vase at Wembley.

Keith Churchill has been following the Kingfishers for more than 40 years, from when they used to play at Lancaster Close.

He also used to run the line for the club, helped sweep the stands and drove the reserve team’s bus.

On Sunday, his loyalty to the club was rewarded when Thatcham’s dream cup run culminated with them lifting the trophy.

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News, Mr Churchill said: “Oh it was a wonderful day. It made my day when that goal went in.

“I felt on top of the world, a terrific day.”

Mr Churchill was accompanied by his daughters, Karen Churchill and Alison Green, who both said they were delighted that their father had witnessed the match.

Mrs Green said: “A few years ago he suffered a stroke. We didn’t know whether he was going to live or die, but he’s battled back.

“The one thing he looks forward to every week is going to watch Thatcham.

“He goes to as many home games as he can.

“Me and my sister took him to the semi-final when it was snowing and freezing cold. He was adamant he wanted to go.

“He’s well-known in Thatcham, I think he knew half the crowd there.

“What an amazing day. He can’t believe his team were at Wembley, let alone that they won the match.”

Miss Churchill, who set up the club’s ladies team in the late 90s and used to sit on its committee, said: “He was just really focused on the game, just in disbelief that a little town like Thatcham could end up playing at Wembley.

Reacalling the moment the final whistle blew, she said: “I was a bit overwhelmed when I turned round and saw dad with a grin on his face.

“I’m just so glad he got to see something like that.

“He has been heavily involved with the club for quite a long time.

“He still goes down to watch Thatcham when he can. Some of the supporters look after him when he’s down there.”

Miss Churchill, who stopped playing football about five years ago, said: “It was a really good game, they both played good football. I think Thatcham definitley deserved to win.”

The family said that their father intended to be in the stands next season.

Pick up this week's Newbury Weekly News for more on Thatcham's win.