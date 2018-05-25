Bank holiday weather forecast for West Berkshire

According to the Met Office, it will be cloudy with some sunshine and rain over the bank holiday weekend in West Berkshire.

Tomorrow (Saturday) will start cloudy but the sun will show its face from lunchtime and there is bright sunshine predicted from late afternoon into the evening. The day will start chilly but temperatures should reach a decent 24°C by around 3pm, so make the most of the afternoon.

Sunday will again be cloudy with some sunny spells. but it is due to rain in the late afternoon and evening. The top temperature is again predicted to be 24°C, this time around lunchtime, before it gets cooler.

There is no rain predicted for Bank Holiday Monday, which the Met Office says will be cloudy with some sunny spells. The top temperature is predicted to be 23°C at around 4pm.