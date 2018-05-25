Learn more about Dementia at events in Thatcham today (Friday)

LEARN more about dementia and the support available to the families of those impacted by the condition in Thatcham today (Friday).

West Berkshire Council will be holding events in the town as part of the Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Action Week.

A stall will be set up at Thatcham’s Friday market in the Broadway, providing information about dementia and local support services.

And two events in the town will be held between 2pm and 4pm.

St Mary’s Church will host a free information session on how to become a dementia friend, while the Old Bluecoat School will open up as a memory cafe.

For more information, call Sue Butterworth on (01635) 503410, email sue.butterworth@westberks.gov.uk or visit www.dementiafriends.org.uk