Yattendon set for village fete

YATTENDON will be hosting its traditional village fete today (Monday).

The fete, which harks back to medieval times, is renowned for drawing families from across the region to Yattendon Square, where funds are raised for local causes.

Lord Iliffe will open the fete on Monday, May 28, at 1pm, after which visitors can enjoy traditional shows and exhibits including Morris dancers, vintage tractors, cars and a dog show.

The event will also see local jazz musician Pete Allen celebrate his 40th anniversary as a bandleader this year.

Clay pigeon shooting will run alongside this year’s fete, which will run from 9.30am to 4pm.

Other attractions include a baking competition, with bakers being asked to make a fruit cake.

For those who fancy a more quirky activity, there will also be Christmas tree throwing and welly wanging.

Guests can also take part in a tombola and raffle, and there will be a variety of local ales, produce and plants.

Children can enjoy a penalty shoot-out and bouncy castle.

Plenty of food and drink options are on hand, with a hog roast, barbecue, Pimm’s stall and tea, coffee and homemade cakes.

For more information follow Yattendon & Frilsham Fete on Facebook or visit www.yattendonparish.com