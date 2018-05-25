Teenage boy sentenced for hunting with his dog

A 16-year-old boy has been sentenced for hare coursing with a dog in Sulhamstead.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to hunting a wild mammal with dogs at Reading Youth Court last Wednesday, having been charged on April 12.

He was sentenced to a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £15. He was also required to sign an acceptable behaviour agreement.

On December 17 last year at 12.30am, officers were called to suspected hare coursers on private land near the Spring Inn public house.

Police located and arrested the boy, who was seen to be hare coursing with his dog.

Investigating officer Sergeant Damien Isherwood, based at Newbury police station, said: “Hare coursing is a barbaric activity in which wild animals are subjected to cruel unnecessary suffering.

“Apart from the impact on wildlife, offenders often also damage crops and land, which is distressing for the land owners.

“Thames Valley Police treats rural crime as a priority and it will not be tolerated.

“Anyone with information about rural crime is asked to call 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”