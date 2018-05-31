Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Thatcham level crossing to close for works next week

Two-day closure for Network Rail works

Should there be a bridge over the railway track at Thatcham?

THATCHAM level crossing is to close for two days.

Station Road will be closed at the crossing from 11pm on Sunday, June 3, until approximately 10pm on Tuesday, June 5.

The closure is to allow Network Rail to lift and renew the crossing in conjunction with its work to electrify the line. 

The works mean that there will be no access for emergency vehicles, but pedestrians will be able to gain access via the footbridge.

During the closure all traffic will be diverted via Station Road, The Moors, A4, A339, Pinchington Lane, Burys Bank Road and vice versa.

All enquiries should be directed to the Network Rail National Helpline on 03457 114141 quoting ‘Thatcham Track Renewal Works’.

