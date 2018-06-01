Ride out in memory of Thatcham man being held today (Saturday)

A CHARITY event in memory of a young Thatcham man will be held today (Saturday).

Family and friends of Ashley Herring will be holding the first ride out in honour of the 21-year-old, who was killed in a motorcycle accident in Foxs Lane, Penwood, in May 2017.

The ride will start at Newbury Retail Park at 7pm, taking in a 30-mile route to Hungerford, then to Penwood, finishing back at the retail park.

Money raised will be donated to Help for Heroes and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

All vehicles are welcome and people wanting to attend can visit the The Ashley Herring Annual Ride out Facebook page or email AnnualRideOut@gmail.com