Volunteer's week at Dog's Trust

TO celebrate Volunteers Week (June 1 to 7) , Dogs Trust Newbury are holding an open day to raise awareness about the work they do.

Come along and meet the Dogs Trust team and have a chat over tea and scones. Find out what volunteer roles are available and get involved.

There will also be an opportunity to make dog toys for the pooches at the rehoming centre.

The open day is Wednesday June 6 between 11am and 2pm at the Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre in Hampstead Marshall.

For more information contact sally-ann.dodson@dogstrust.org.uk