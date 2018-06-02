Calcot gets trim on trail

NEW equipment to help people exercise in a West Berkshire park was officially opened this week.

The ‘Trim Trail’ in Linear Park, Calcot, was installed in April and comprises nine pieces of equipment along a third of a kilometre of the park, offering 18 outdoor exercise options, plus two ‘stretch stations’.

The project was led by the Friends of Linear Park following a survey of residents and Fords Farm was selected as a site where an attraction would encourage more use.

The trail cost £13,000 and was paid for with a contribution from Holybrook Parish Council, developers’ contributions and £5,893 from a members bid from Peter Argyle (Con, Calcot), supported by ward councillors Richard Somner and Manohar Gopal.

The chairwoman of the Friends of Linear Park, Angela McMahon, said: “I am very proud of the achievements of the Friends of Linear Park.

“The trim trail has been a long time in coming and now everyone can enjoy exercising in the park at anytime.

“It's already getting a lot of use and providing benefits to local people."

Mr Argyle said: “I’m delighted that my successful members bid will contribute towards something practical and tangible that will make a real contribution to encouraging healthy lifestyles.”

West Berkshire’s executive member for countryside, Jeanette Clifford (Con, Northcroft), said: “This project is a great example of partnership working between the council, Friends of Linear Park and Holybrook Parish Council.

“Working together in this way means that we have been able to give the community exactly what they asked for.”

West Berkshire Council, with help from Friends of Linear Park, will maintain the Trim Trail equipment.