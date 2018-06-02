Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Appeal following thefts from woman's bank account

Police want to speak with two men in relation to spends in Pangbourne and Reading

POLICE want to talk to two men following thefts from a woman's bank account in Pangbourne and Reading.

Shortly before 7.30pm on Thursday, May 31 a 49-year-old woman used the ATM at the Co-op in The Square, Pangbourne.

The machine swallowed her card and she believed there was a skimming device attached to it.

Several minutes later a quantity of cash was withdrawn from her account using the same machine.

Ten minutes later her card was used to purchase gift cards from Waitrose in Oxford Road, Reading.

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of two men who officers would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

Anyone with information relating to this case should call 101 quoting reference '43180165240', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

