Plans for Thatcham town centre redevelopment submitted

PLANS that could see retirement flats built in Thatcham town cente – and result in the demolition of a nursery – have been submitted.

McCarthy & Stone has applied to build the 92 apartments on land off Station Road and The Moors.

Forty of the flats will be for retirement living and 52 have been earmarked for retirement living plus, which will provide independent, purpose-built accommodation for the over-70s.

Communal facilities and 51 car parking spaces are also included in the scheme.

The development site includes Tigers Too Day Nursery, 2a and 2b Station Road and the vacant Alexandra Court and Regent House.

Nursery owner Alison Huntley told the Newbury Weekly News last year that parents had been notified of the scheme and they would be kept informed.

The developer said that there was considerable need for specialist accommodation for older people in the area.

A recent report said that a further 2,239 specialist retirement housing units would be required in West Berkshire between 2013 and 2036.

The company claimed that research showed residents would contribute £670,000-a-year to Thatcham’s economy.

McCarthy & Stone regional managing director Shane Paull said: “Our plans provide an important opportunity to deliver an attractive and much-needed residential development in a highly-sustainable location.

“The neighbouring Thatcham Conservation Area has been an important consideration for our architects, particularly in relation to the frontage on to Station Road, where we are proposing a more traditional design.

“The plans also involve the replacement of two vacant buildings on The Moors and will regenerate and improve the appearance of this brownfield site.

“If approved, these proposals will help to meet an acknowledged need for specialist accommodation for older people.

“At the same time, studies have shown that our developments stimulate the housing chain when homeowners choose to downsize, creating opportunities for families and first-time buyers in the area.”

A public exhibition of the draft scheme was held earlier this year and Mr Paull said he was encouraged that many residents indicated support.

Residents can find out more by calling McCarthy & Stone’s freephone information line on 0800 2987040 or by visiting www.mccarthyandstoneconsultation.co.uk/thatcham

The plans can be viewed and commented on by entering the reference number 18/01111/FULEXT into West Berkshire Council’s planning website. A decision is expected to be made by Monday, August 20.