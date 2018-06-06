Free organic breakfast in Northbrook Street next week

NEWBURIANS can take advantage of a free organic breakfast taster next Wednesday, June 13.

As part of the Wake Up To Organic campaign, Natures Corner – the town’s only independent health store – will be serving up organic mini breakfasts from 10am to noon at its shop on Northbrook Street to show how easy it can be to eat organically.

This is a nationwide initiative organised by the Organic Trade Board which sees stores up and down the county serve the most important meal of the day.

The scheme is also designed to showcase the range of organic food and drink that local independent shops and cafés offer.

Hamstead Marshall’s Organic Research Centre is also planning a Wake Up To Organic event where, in addition to sampling mini-breakfasts, guests can enjoy farm tours.

The event, which starts at 9am and runs until noon, will also include a talk entitled Managing an Organic Vegetable Plot.