Local garden designer shortlisted for a 'Women’s Working Oscar'
Thu, 07 Jun 2018
IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, Network Rail has been criticised over a "heavy-handed" policy.
In other news, residents in one village have taken matters into their own hands to stop travellers returning.
In other news, is there hope for a village pub following the latest planning saga?
In Hungerford, developers have been told to go back to the drawing board.
In Thatcham, a couple celebrate a special anniversary and a boy has thanked his heroes.
And on the Hampshire pages, a local village raises £20k to ensure superfast broadband.
As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.
Pick up a copy, on sale today, for just £1.
If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News