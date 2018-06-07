Villagers dig their own defences against travellers

VILLAGERS in Theale who have said that they feel under siege from travellers have taken matters into their own hands to prevent “intimidating” groups from returning.

Around 30 villagers took up their spades to dig this ditch on Monday night, following what they have labelled a lack of action from West Berkshire Council and Thames Valley Police.

Residents said that a “general atmosphere of fear and intimidation” had been growing in the village since the first group of travellers moved on to land off Woodfield Way in recent weeks.

Thames Valley Police officers were called on Monday morning following reports of an affray involving a large group of people in Woodfield Way.

Spokesman Jack Abell said: "An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have yet been made and no one was seriously injured.

"The people involved in the affray have since left the area."

The groups in Theale are among 22 unauthorised encampments across West Berkshire since May 3, including Newbury's Stroud Green and Thatcham's Bradley-Moore Square.

Meanwhile, West Berkshire Council and Thames Valley Police have said they are doing all they can to tackle the issue.

A public meeting for residents to question the council and police has been called at 7.30pm tonight (Thursday) in Theale Village Hall.

For the full reports, see The Newbury Weekly News on sale now.