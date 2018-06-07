Danny Robinson proves a hit at Calcot Infant and Junior Schools

THATCHAM Town’s trophy-winning manager Danny Robinson paid a visit to Calcot Infant and Junior Schools to help celebrate their sports week.

Robinson showed off the FA Vase and Hellenic League Shield to pupils before leading some football sessions with the school’s boys and girls teams, along with Kingfishers coach Joe Wells.

Robinson was one of several high-profile sports figures to inspire pupils over the five-day event, which also saw England women’s rugby international Rachael Burford carry out assemblies and touch rugby sessions.

The school also welcomed judo Paralympian Ian Rose and world champion rower Beth Ryan, while pupils learned about Nordic walking, indoor caving and BMX biking, among other sports.

The week of sport, which ran from May 21 to 25, culminated with infant and junior sports days to celebrate the penultimate term of this academic year.