5km walk is mother's thank you to charity

A NEWBURY woman wants to send a heartfelt thank you to a charity that has supported her son – and is calling on NewburyToday readers to help.

Charlotte Line’s (pictured left) son Jack was born with a rare and congenital heart defect called single ventricle heart condition.

Jack had his first open heart surgery when he was only five- days-old and has required further operations since.

The family has supported the Little Hearts Matter charity as it is the only one in the UK dedicated to supporting families affected with the condition.

Mrs Line said: “Little Hearts Matter gave us the confidence that we were strong enough to cope with all of this.

“It is now time for me to give something back to them and I would like to do that by organising a 5k charity walk and hopefully the money we raise can go towards helping other families like us.”

Mrs Line has arranged a 5km fundraising walk at Greenham Common this weekend in a bid to repay the charity and raise awareness.

She said: “Little Hearts Matter has kept me positive from the beginning of this journey till now.

“They deserve our support during this 5k walk.

“As a group, we have taken up the challenge to not only move more, but to enjoy it and have some fun while we get those muscles moving.

“It will be lighthearted and relaxed.

“Anyone is welcome to join in if they fancy the challenge.”

The walk co-incides with the Weight Watchers #WW5kMyWay challenge weekend, which encourages people to complete 5km in a way that suits them.

Members from the local meeting at St Bartholowmew’s School will walk 5km around Greenham Common on Sunday at 11.30am.

Hargit Kaur, from Little Hearts Matter, said: “We think its fabulous that Charlotte has organised a walk on behalf of our Little Hearts Matter Charity.

“Thank you for thinking of us.”