Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

The Oracle in Reading has been evacuated

Police are investigating a suspicious package

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

charlotte.booth@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

The Oracle in Reading has been evacuated

THAMES Valley Police have closed down the Oracle, Reading and surrounding streets due to a suspicious package.

Police arrived on site at 9am and evacuated restaurants and shops in the Oracle and The Riverside. 

The Oracle car park is closed as is Gun Street, Castle Street, Bridge Street and Minster Street. 

A police spokesman said: "Thames Valley Police officers were called today at about 9am following reports that a suspicious item had been found in the Oracle shopping centre, Reading.

"Officers have attended the scene and the Oracle Centre and nearby restaurants have been evacuated as a precaution.

"A cordon has been put in place and officers are working to establish the nature of the item."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Alert after couple try to abduct schoolgirl near Aldworth

Alert after couple try to abduct schoolgirl near Aldworth

Car ploughs into Hungerford pub during lunch hour

Car ploughs into Hungerford pub during lunch hour

Thatcham teenagers arrested after items 'catapulted' at vehicles on the M4

Thatcham teenagers arrested after items 'catapulted' at vehicles on the M4

Theale residents react to 'disrespectful' trench comments

Theale residents react to "disrespectful" trench comments

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33