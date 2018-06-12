The Oracle in Reading has been evacuated

THAMES Valley Police have closed down the Oracle, Reading and surrounding streets due to a suspicious package.

Police arrived on site at 9am and evacuated restaurants and shops in the Oracle and The Riverside.

The Oracle car park is closed as is Gun Street, Castle Street, Bridge Street and Minster Street.

A police spokesman said: "Thames Valley Police officers were called today at about 9am following reports that a suspicious item had been found in the Oracle shopping centre, Reading.

"Officers have attended the scene and the Oracle Centre and nearby restaurants have been evacuated as a precaution.

"A cordon has been put in place and officers are working to establish the nature of the item."